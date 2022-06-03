Free Fire Launches New Bomb Squad Features Today

Garena revealed a new addition to Free Fire starting today as they have added new Bomb Squad features and more into the game. Bomb Squad has added a brand new 5v5 mode for everyone to play, but it will only be running from June 3rd-12th. This is taking place ahead of the latest update on the way to the game, which will come out on June 10th, offering up a brand new Bomb Squad map, optimized systems, and time-limited ranked modes. We have more info below as the mode is now live for everyone to play via iOS and Android!

New Map & Systems Introduced In Free Fire Bomb Squad: 5v5 – Teams will be challenged to switch from their regular battle styles with the new 5v5 matchmaking system introduced to Bomb Squad. With an expanded squad, players will have to develop new strategies and tactics to emerge victorious. Among various new features, a new buy request system and random store system are some enhancements players can expect in the in-game mode. To further add to the challenge, players will have a chance to battle in the vibrant Bomb Squad map, El Pastelo, launching on June 10. In the new map, players will be able to experience a faster-paced and more strategic battle experience.

Training In Progress: Daily Warm-Up Missions – Fans and players will see a redesigned interface when they step into the virtual world of Free Fire on June 3rd. Special rewards await for those who complete the first set of new daily missions from June 3rd-9th. Another set of missions starting June 10 will award tokens to teams that survive past the 1-minute, 5-minute, and 10-minute mark. The tokens can then be exchanged for exclusive items, like the Imprinted Trap Grenade skin, which could be used in their next battle.

Get Fired Up For The Ultimate Challenge On June 10th! – The ultimate challenge teams and players have been gearing up for will finally happen on June 10th! In addition to the daily missions, teams who partake in the Bomb Squad ranked challenge and Bomb Squad ranked defeat challenge will stand to earn additional rewards from June 10th-16th. Players who log in on June 11 will also receive an exclusive Ballin' n Brawlin' Baseball Bat.