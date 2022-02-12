Free Fire Launches The New Squad BEATz Game Mode Today

Garena has launched a brand new game mode into Free Fire today as the new Squad BEATz-themed content makes its way into a new update. Along with a brand new music video that will be debuting later today, the game is getting a content update that adds in a new mode called Pet Ludo. Players will also be able to get in on some limited-time rewards and other content for the next few weeks as the mode gets some love and attention throughout the rest of February. You can read more about the update below and see the teaser for the new music video.

More awaits Free Fire players as the Squad BEATz drops their new music video of their debut track, BEATz Go Boom, on February 12th. The new single will feature a blend of four genres – Reggae, Funk, Pop, and K-Pop – that will take fans and players on a groovy ride as they battle along to the beat in the game. BEATz Go Boom is an anthem that empowers every player to march to their drum. On its bridge, players and fans of Free Fire will hear lyrics celebrating individuality.

Free Fire is set to excite its players with a new game mode, Pet Ludo, anchored by four of Free Fire's favorite pets – Mr.Waggor, Moony, Sensei Tig, and Ottero. Free Fire's Pet Ludo features a twist on the traditional Ludo gameplay and offers players more ways to enjoy Free Fire. With Squad BEATz reaching its peak, Free Fire players won't want to miss out on the full range of Squad BEATz collection and rewards, including the grand prize of the Jewel Mystified bundle, up for grabs from now till February 20. A limited-edition loot box will also be given out to players who log in on February 12!