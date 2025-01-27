Posted in: eSports, Free Fire, Games, Garena, Mobile Games | Tagged: free fire

Free Fire Reveals New Format & Roadmap For 2025 Esports Season

Those looking to compete in Free Fire esports this year will see some changes to the formatting, as well as some new additions

Garena dropped new details this morning about the 2025 season of Free Fire esports, as the game will see some format changes and other additions to the mix. The game will be making stops at the Esports World Cup in July, as well as a new major tournament in Southeast Asia this Spring. They've also opened up the doors for a new talent program. We have more details about those additions and chances for you here.

Free Fire – 2025 Esports Roadmap

At the heart of this year's roadmap are two international events that will witness the clash of the mightiest Free Fire teams from around the world. Taking place in Indonesia for the very first time, the flagship FFWS Global Finals will unfold across three electrifying weekends in November, when the best 18 teams will gather in Jakarta for the ultimate championship title. 18 elite squads will also assemble in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the 2nd edition of Esports World Cup: Free Fire. Running from July 15 to 20, the tournament will serve as a high-stakes arena as the champion will secure a spot in the Global Finals.

The journey to global dominance begins in April, with FFWS leagues kicking off across Brazil, Latin America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Pakistan. Players in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam can look forward to FFWS Southeast Asia 2025, which will take place in Hanoi and Bangkok for the Spring and Fall seasons, respectively. Running from April 25 to June 15, the Spring edition will see 18 teams participate through direct invitations or local qualifiers, with the top teams heading to the Esports World Cup: Free Fire in July.

Format Upgrades Bring Triple the Thrill

Garena will also implement several format changes to all international and local Free Fire tournaments this year, designed to redefine the competition and further engage fans and players. Across all tournaments, the usual 3-day final weekend will now consist of 2 days: a day of Point Rush before culminating in the Grand Final. The key changes include:

"Last Game, Double Elimination": During the last game of each matchday in the Knockout Stage, players will earn double the points for each elimination, turning the closing moments of the day into game-changing opportunities to ascend the leaderboard.

During the last game of each matchday in the Knockout Stage, players will earn double the points for each elimination, turning the closing moments of the day into game-changing opportunities to ascend the leaderboard. Champion Rush Point: During the Grand Final of the FFWS Global Finals, teams must now race to achieve a predetermined Champion Rush Point. After which, the first team that secures the next Booyah! will immediately win the tournament. Alternatively, if no team manages to do so after the 8th game, the highest ranking team will be crowned as Champion. This high-octane and intense format will spur players to their limits and keep everyone on the edge of their seats.

During the Grand Final of the FFWS Global Finals, teams must now race to achieve a predetermined Champion Rush Point. After which, the first team that secures the next Booyah! will immediately win the tournament. Alternatively, if no team manages to do so after the 8th game, the highest ranking team will be crowned as Champion. This high-octane and intense format will spur players to their limits and keep everyone on the edge of their seats. Unique Active Skill rule: Every member in the team must equip a different active skill, forcing teams to adapt and showcase diverse playstyles.

Free Fire's Global Talent Development Program

As part of Garena's steadfast commitment to nurturing its local communities and building a thriving esports ecosystem, Free Fire will also launch a Global Talent Development program this year. The program seeks to empower teams, players, and content creators to achieve their full potential through dedicated workshops and mentorship from industry professionals. More details on the program will be released in the future.

