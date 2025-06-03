Posted in: eSports, Free Fire, Games, Garena, Mobile Games | Tagged: Free Fire United States Championship

Free Fire United States Championship Starts This Saturday

Free Fire United States Championship is currently signing people up, as competition kicks off this weekend and will end in July

Article Summary Free Fire United States Championship 2025 starts this weekend with open registration for U.S. players.

In-game qualifiers run June 7-8, with top 24 teams advancing to group and knockout stages.

Grand Finals to be held July 21 in Dallas, featuring a $30,000 prize pool for the best teams.

Fans can join an exclusive live watch party in Dallas for Free Fire’s 8th Anniversary celebration.

Garena revealed new details for the Free Fire United States Championship 2025, as the event will start this Saturday and run until mid-July for the finals. The company is already signing people up to take part in the In-Game Qualifier from June 7-8, as there will run this event all the way until July 21 with the Grand Finals in Dallas. We have more details below about how the tournament will run.

Free Fire United States Championship 2025

FFUSC 2025 promises an electrifying display of skill, strategy, and teamwork. Registration is now open to all Free Fire players based in the U.S., with the first round of in-game qualifiers, also known as the Free Fire Cup (FFC), taking place on June 7 and 8. The top 24 teams from the In-game Open Qualifier will then advance to the Group Stage held from June 21 to 22 and June 28 to 29. After two weekends of intense battles, the best 18 teams will compete in the Knockout Stage on July 5 and 6, fighting for one of 12 coveted spots in the Grand Final.

In addition, fans can attend an offline watch party in Dallas, Texas, on July 12, where the excitement of the competition will come to life in person. The watch party will also serve as a community celebration for Free Fire's 8th Anniversary. Attendees can look forward to food, themed activities, and exclusive merchandise giveaways that will bring together fellow players, fans, and their families for an unforgettable day. Garena Free Fire's revival of esports in the U.S. signals a broader commitment to engaging North American players and supporting the development of grassroots gaming communities across the country. It also signals Garena's commitment to the market and the start of more local initiatives.

FFUSC 2025 Tournament Timeline

Registration period: June 2, 00:00 GMT-4 to June 6, 23:59 GMT-4

In-game Open Qualifier (Free Fire Cup): June 7 to 8, 13:00 to 22:00 GMT -4

Group Stage: Group Stage 1: June 21 to 22 Group Stage 2: June 28 to 29

Knock-out Stage: July 5 to 6

Grand Final: July 21

FFUSC 2025 will reach its thrilling conclusion at the Grand Final on July 12, where the first-ever FFUSC champion will be crowned and walk away with the lion's share of the $30,000 prize pool. Fans are invited to join the celebration in person at At Fault, Dallas, Texas, for a dynamic Watch Party filled with live action, entertainment, and community fun.

