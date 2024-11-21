Posted in: Games, Nexon, Video Games | Tagged: KartRider, KartRider Rush+

KartRider Rush+ Releases New Season Update With The Smurfs

KartRider Rush+ has released a new update, launching Season 29, and bringing with it a new collaboration with The Smurfs as well

Article Summary Experience the new KartRider Rush+ Season 29, featuring an "Extra Icy" winter theme and fresh content.

Join the exclusive Smurfs collaboration with special events and cool in-game rewards until December 20.

Race with thrilling new karts like Golden Storm Blade and tackle ice-themed tracks for extra fun.

Enjoy new characters and improved quality of life features, like a bigger friends list.

Nexon has released a new update for KartRider Rush+ today, bringing Season 29 to the forefront, along with a new collaboration with The Smurfs. Playuers will see a ton of new content added to the game for the season as its been dubbed "Extra Icy" for the winter season, as you have new karts, a new ice-themed track, new characters, and several updates for the game to check out. Meanwhile, for a limited time, you'll see The Smurfs pop up in several ways as characters from the franchise and cosmetics will appear in the game. We have more info and a pair of trailers for you here.

KartRider Rush+ – Season 29

The Smurfs – The exclusive collaboration with the popular Smurfs franchise is now available for all players to enjoy. Players will have access to special events where they can log in and complete racing missions to earn various collab items. Players can also earn 10,000 Turbo Crystals by participating in specific races a certain number of times until November 30. Additionally, players can complete game missions until December 8 to earn the Smurfette Driftmoji (Perm), Jokey Smurf Balloon, and more, along with the Smurf Outfit Set (M/F) by December 20.

In addition to the Cotton Gold and Cotton Black karts, racers can take the wheel of all-new highlight karts, including Golden Storm Blade, the Snow Shredder, the Stinger and the Husky Sleigh to leave the competition in the dust. Thrilling Ice-Themed Tracks – The thrilling Winter Training Camp (Ice) is available now, and Glacier Gulch (Ice) and Moonlit Circuit (China) will be added soon.

The thrilling Winter Training Camp (Ice) is available now, and Glacier Gulch (Ice) and Moonlit Circuit (China) will be added soon. Exciting New Characters – Zoom past the competition with all-new playable characters such as Raptor R, Snowman Ethen, and Arctic Bazzi.

Zoom past the competition with all-new playable characters such as Raptor R, Snowman Ethen, and Arctic Bazzi. Quality of Life Improvements – As a result of quality of life improvements, the friends list limit has been increased from 200 to 300.

