Crossy Road Castle Confirms Mid-September Release Date

Crossy Road Castle will be making its way to several consoles as well as mobile devices, as the game comes out in about a month

Indie game developer and publisher Hipster Whale announced today that they have confirmed a mid-September release for Crossy Road Castle. The series has already been a success on mobile for the past few years, going through a number of changes and incarnations. This latest version looks to bring a ton of co-op competition between platforms as they are aiming to release it on Apple Arcade, as well as all three major consoles when it comes out on September 11, 2024. Enjoy the latest trailer as we'll see the game come out in about a month.

Crossy Road Castle

Join family classics Chicken and the Crossy Road Crew as they celebrate ten magical years and leap onto new platforms. Choose from a colorful cast of characters to crash and conquer the many floors each tower has to offer. Crossy Road Castle's dynamic gameplay caters to all ages and skill levels. Squad up and smile with friends and family thanks to local couch co-op and online cross-platform multiplayer. Traverse a whimsical world of wonders, gallivanting through each castle and its maze of obstacles to unlock all ten towers (ten…FOR NOW!!). Work together or spring about solo to cross chasms, jump past pipes, shoot out of cannons, and find a path to the next challenge. Stack coins and cash them in to unlock over 150 collectible characters and show off stylish, silly hats.

Vault, through a loving homage to the classic era of coin-op arcades, is reimagined in a vivid voxel aesthetic. With thousands of easy-to-learn, satisfying-to-master levels chosen procedurally so players don't hit the same run twice and fresh new content and limited-time events dropping regularly, Crossy Road Castle has heaps of content to leap across. Cross-platform functionality and seamless UI integration mean friends around the world are now just around the corner!

