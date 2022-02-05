Humble Bundle & Fxck Cancer Partner For New Bundle

Humble Bundle has partnered up with Fxck Cancer to present a brand new bundle of games this month to help benefit the organization. As you may already be aware, Humble Bundle puts together special packages of games and other items which you can buy at a super low discount altogether, with the proceeds from that purchase going toward whatever organization they are working with at the time. In this particular case, anything you purchase from the Fxck Cancer Bundle will 100% go toward their cause. You can read more about it below as the bundle is happening right now.

To celebrate the life and legacy of father, husband, and former Starbreeze Studios head Mikael Nermark, friends, family, and colleagues across the game industry rallied together with Humble to grant him one final birthday wish. The result: an epic bundle of games dedicated to Mikael and everyone whose lives have been affected by cancer. When you pay $10 or more for this bundle of more than a dozen games, 100% of each purchase will be donated to Cancerfonden (Swedish Cancer Society), an independent non-profit organization whose main mission is to defeat cancer.

On November 16, 2021 Mikael Nermark would have turned 51. He was a 50-year old with a lot of life left to live. Unfortunately, cancer is something that affects many of us in one way or another and in this case, it has taken Mikael away from us far too early. From his passing it has become apparent just how many out there who knew and respected him, especially in the Games Industry, where Mikael had worked actively for decades. We are grateful for every word we've read about him in your memories. It's been clear that Mikael's presence made an impact, was felt and remembered from the first instance you met him.

Pick up World War Z: Aftermath, Dead by Daylight, PAYDAY 2, Magicka, Dungeons of the Endless, theHunter: Call of the Wild, Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak, Homeworld Remastered Collection, Little Nightmares, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Peppy's Adventure, Red Faction: Armageddon, and Hamilton's Great Adventure, and make an impact in the fight against cancer.