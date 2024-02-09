Posted in: eSports, Free Fire, Games, Garena, Mobile Games | Tagged: free fire

Free Fire World Series Global Finals 2024 Will Take Place In Brazil

Free Fire competitors will need to start planning for a South American trip this November for the World Series Global Finals 2024.

Garena announced this morning that they're headed to Brazil this November as the Free Fire World Series Global Finals 2024 will happen in Rio de Janeiro. Obviously, since we're talking about this eight months in advance, there's nothing officially locked in and revealed in either the event location, participating teams, format structure, and more. But at least we have an idea of where the esports event will be, as 18 teams will face off in the game's biggest event of the year. We're basically now on standby to learn more in the coming months.

Free Fire

Free Fire is a world-famous survival shooter game available on mobile. Each 10-minute game places you on a remote island where you are pit against 49 other players, all seeking survival. Players freely choose their starting point with their parachute, and aim to stay in the safe zone for as long as possible. Drive vehicles to explore the vast map, hide in the wild, or become invisible by proning under grass or rifts. Ambush, snipe, survive, there is only one goal: to survive and answer the call of duty.

Search for weapons, stay in the play zone, loot your enemies and become the last man standing. Along the way, go for legendary airdrops while avoiding airstrikes to gain that little edge against other players. Fast and Lite gameplay – Within 10 minutes, a new survivor will emerge. Will you go beyond the call of duty and be the one under the shining lite? Create squads of up to 4 players and establish communication with your squad at the very first moment. Answer the call of duty and lead your friends to victory and be the last team standing at the apex. A fast paced 4v4 game mode! Manage your economy, purchase weapons, and defeat the enemy squad! Easy-to-use controls and smooth graphics promises the optimum survival experience you will find on mobile to help you immortalize your name among the legends.

