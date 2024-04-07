Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Pistol Shrimp Games

Free Stars: Children Of Infinity Is Currently In Development

Pistol Shrimp Games confirmed Free Stars: Children Of Infinity is currently in development as a sequel to Free Stars: The Ur-Quan Masters

Article Summary Free Stars: Children Of Infinity sequel to Free Stars: The Ur-Quan Masters.

Developed by Pistol Shrimp Games, by original creators Paul Reiche III and Fred Ford.

Set three years after the first game, featuring a new universe-spanning threat.

Includes exploration, alliances, upgrades, cooperative play, and PvP modes.

Free Stars: The Ur-Quan Masters is getting that long-awaited follow-up game as it has been announced that Free Stars: Children Of Infinity is in the works. The title is being developed by indie game studio Pistol Shrimp Games, which is made up of the original founders of Toys for Bob, Paul Reiche III and Fred Ford. After releasing the previous game (also known as Star Control II) for free on Steam, the team wanted to make a proper sequel to it with a new epic space saga. The game will launch a Kickstarter later this month, but for now you can check out this teaser trailer for the game.

Free Stars: Children Of Infinity

Free Stars: Children of Infinity is a direct sequel to The Ur-Quan Masters — the sci-fi cult classic that's been titled "one of the greatest games of all time" and inspired countless other creators in the video game industry, including the visionaries behind celebrated space games such as Mass Effect, No Man's Sky, and Stellaris. Set three years after the defeat of the Ur-Quan hierarchy and its Sa-Matra battle platform, a new discovery draws the captain into an old mystery. Hope and conflict continue to be at odds in the universe, and a new threat surfaces that may change everything.

As the newest captain in the Alliance of Free Stars, players will load up their starmap and explore a massive, living universe with hundreds of star systems and thousands of planets. As they navigate these many worlds, they'll meet alien species whom they can befriend (or offend due to their human ignorance), uncover untold aspects of the story with each new discovery, and collect resources to upgrade their starships and fleets. Players needn't face the various hazards and creatures of the galaxy alone; Free Stars: Children of Infinity will support online cooperative play among friends, plus competitive PvP Super Melee matches.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!