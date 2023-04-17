Freedom Games Reveals Two New Titles & Several Others Launching Freedom Games has announced two new games on the way for 2024, as well as seven titles that will be released on May 1st.

Freedom Games announced this week they have two new games on the way, along with release dates for seven others revealed. The team confirmed that Everholm and Vengeance of Mr. Peppermint are both in the works and will be coming out sometime in 2024. Meanwhile, there are seven games that the company has decided they will release all at the same time, with all of them coming out on Steam on Mat 1st, 2023. We got the details on all of the games down below as it will be a banner month for the company in a few weeks.

Everholm (2024)

Everholm, a cozy non-linear mystery RPG from developer Chonky Loaf, has been revealed as part of the Freedom Games family and explores a dreamy, arcane world on PC via Steam, Epic Game Store, and GOG in 2024.

Vengeance of Mr. Peppermint (2024)

Vengeance of Mr. Peppermint, the hardcore side-scroller beat-'em-up inspired by classic Korean crime dramas from developer Hack The Publisher, jump(kick)s at the opportunity for revenge on PC via Steam, Epic Game Store, and GOG in 2024.

Arto, the dynamic art-style changing hack-and-splash action game from developer OrionGames, paints the world in a myriad of famous real-world art styles and aggressive brush strokes.

City of Beats, a rhythmic roguelite bullet-hell from developer Torched Hill, grooves to the rhythm of robot ruination across glowing, neon maps.

Ethyrial: Echoes of Yore, a low-poly hardcore MMORPG inspired by the classics from developer Gellyberry Studios, welcomes nostalgic genre fans to join the adventure.

The Witch of Fern Island, a magical open-world life sim from developer Enjoy Studio, discovers the magic of culture and life itself while learning mystical spells.

World Turtles, the wholesome world builder from developer Re: cOg Mission, takes to the skies on the back of a massive legendary creature.

R.I.C.E, the satirical planet-destroying roguelite from developer Pirate-Rob, adds a dash of chaos and satire to the indie game subconscious everywhere with its world-ending "Repetitive Indie Combat Experience."

Monster Tribe, the creature-catching survivalist, tactical RPG from developer Boundless Games, bonds with lifelong critter companions in both open-world and tactical grid combat.