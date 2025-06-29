Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fretless - The Wrath of Riffson, Playdigious Originals, Ritual Studios

Fretless – The Wrath of Riffson Will Now Arrive in Mid-July

After being pushed back into the Summer, Fretless - The Wrath of Riffson has a new release date, arriving on Steam in July

Article Summary Fretless - The Wrath of Riffson launches on Steam in mid-July after a delay for extra polishing.

Embark on a musical adventure with Rob to battle evil Super Metal Records and save music's soul.

Experience strategic, turn-based, rhythm-infused combat with a deck-building twist in a pixel world.

Customize your playstyle with unique riffs, instruments, and quirky characters in a melody-filled journey.

Indie game developer Ritual Studios and publisher Playdigious Originals revealed the new release date for Fretless – The Wrath of Riffson. The game was originally set to be released in late May, but the team decided to push the title back so they could work on it a little more. Now, we have a new date, as the game has now been scheduled for a release on Steam on July 17, 2025. Enjoy the latest trailer as we wait for the next few weeks.

Fretless – The Wrath of Riffson

Play as Rob, a friendly musician trying to restore harmony in an off-tuned world where wacky villains are corrupting music. Rick Riffson, boss of the evil Super Metal Records company, is using the Battle of the Bands contest to extend his hold on every last note, chord, and song by trapping the best musicians with deceptive soul-binding contracts. Embark on an adventure with Rob and his zany rock-loving friend to end SMR's plans. Stay alert during your journey: Riffson's devilish goons, monster-instrument hybrids, and legendary musical animals will try to get in your way! Explore this musical land to add sick riffs to your deck, and wield your mighty guitar to unleash powerful crescendo attacks in epic music battles!

Explore a Musical World: discover whimsical biomes where flowers jingle, rocks really rock and beach waves have their own melody. Watch out for the percushrooms: they'll beat you up.

discover whimsical biomes where flowers jingle, rocks really rock and beach waves have their own melody. Watch out for the percushrooms: they'll beat you up. Engage in Musical Turn-Based Combat: orchestrate melodies of mighty musical riffs to bit crush your foes. Plug your instrument, stay on the beat, and unleash powerful crescendo attacks!

orchestrate melodies of mighty musical riffs to bit crush your foes. Plug your instrument, stay on the beat, and unleash powerful crescendo attacks! Fine-Tune Your Strategy: Collect mighty riffs, add them to your deck, and compose the perfect bars to create unbeatable solos. Follow the beat of your own drum, whether it is high damage build, devastating musical effects, life-stealing combos, or even random chaos!

Collect mighty riffs, add them to your deck, and compose the perfect bars to create unbeatable solos. Follow the beat of your own drum, whether it is high damage build, devastating musical effects, life-stealing combos, or even random chaos! Spice It Up With Add-Ons: Are you a metal-rock shredder or an indie-folk lover? Choose the best instrument and add bridges, strings, and more to match your own play styles.

Are you a metal-rock shredder or an indie-folk lover? Choose the best instrument and add bridges, strings, and more to match your own play styles. Band Together For a Wholesome Ballad: embark on a story full of musical puns, zany characters, and Rob Scallon's coterie of music-loving friends.

embark on a story full of musical puns, zany characters, and Rob Scallon's coterie of music-loving friends. Enjoy a Hand-Crafted Pixel Art Symphony: progress through a visually enchanting world filled with gorgeous punchy animations and alluring scenery.

progress through a visually enchanting world filled with gorgeous punchy animations and alluring scenery. Music is For Everyone: from "simple" music enthusiasts to guitar gods, everyone can hit the right note at the right time! Whether you are already a fan of Rob or just looking for a fun lighthearted adventure, this game is made for you.

