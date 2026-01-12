Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Arc Games, Cephalofair Games, Frosthaven, Snapshot Games

Frosthaven Announces Legacy of the Algox Update for Early Access

Frosthaven has revealed the next major update coming to the game while in Early Access, as we learned more about Legacy of the Algox

Arc Games and Snapshot Games have revealed the next update being added to Frosthaven while in Early Access, as they showed off Legacy of the Algox. This will add a new Algox storyline, three new playable heroes, five bosses, a new pet, two unique biomes, and more information brought from the Cephalofair Games board game. You can read more details below as the update arrives on January 22 for Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Frosthaven – Legacy of the Algox

An Algox messenger arrives, bringing information about a possible resolution. Now the heroes of Frosthaven must decide the fate of the Algox and shape the legacy that will define their future. Something ancient and malevolent stirs beneath the ice. In addition to an epic new storyline filled with political intrigue, three playable heroes enter the Frozen North: "Astral," "Drill," and "Shackles." These classes introduce unique playstyles and abilities that will dynamically shape party builds and strategy considerations. Also joining these heroes is an additional pet, totaling 11 pets so far for players to discover and capture! Summon your pets from the Stables, bring them into battle, and activate unique and powerful abilities, adding strategic depth beyond standard item cards.

