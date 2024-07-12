Posted in: 11 bit studios, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Frostpunk 2

Frostpunk 2 Releases First Of Many Developer Diaries

11 Bit Studios droped the first of what will be a series of developer diaries for Frostpunk 2, as they aim to release the game in September.

Indie game developer and publisher 11 Bit Studios released the first in what appears to be a series of Frostpunk 2 developer diaries. This particular diary goes through some of the facets and features you'll have access to in the sequel and how they greatly change and differentiate the two games. Its a short video but enough to give you an idea of what to expect. Enjoy the video above as we're waiting for the game to be released on September 20, 2024.

Frostpunk 2

Frostpunk 2 takes the city-survival genre to a whole new level. In Frostpunk our biggest enemy was nature, now it's human nature. You are tasked with managing factions and large city districts, each with its own endless needs and demands. The struggle for survival is no longer what binds your society. As factional power rises, it falls to you, the city's Steward, to mediate between competing interests and steer your city toward stability.

Expand Your City On A New Scale: Your city has grown significantly since Frostpunk. Now, you construct entire districts, such as housing and industrial zones, in the span of months, not days.

More People, More Problems: Instead of hundreds, this time, your citizens count in the thousands, making the task of governing them and satisfying their needs all the more challenging.

Meet the New Londoners: Citizens can form communities and factions. You can't please everyone—siding with one group can create tension among others, requiring careful management of alliances.

Negotiate Or Enforce Laws… For A Price: You no longer wield absolute power. The city's Council Hall will become an arena for legislative debates between you and faction representatives.

Navigate Towards The Future: The Research Institute is where you forge the city's future. Each new project must be entrusted to a faction, forcing you to maneuver and form strategic alliances.

