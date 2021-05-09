Full Art Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Battle Styles Part 6

Sword & Shield – Battle Styles is the latest expansion from Pokémon TCG. It focuses on the new Legendary Pokémon Urshifu and introduces a new mechanic for those who play the game: Rapid Strike and Single Strike style attacks. This new mechanic begins in Battle Styles and will continue at least through the next two Pokémon TCG sets, including June's Chilling Reign and August's as-of-yet untitled expansion. Battle Styles isn't just a player's set but is also a collector's dream, as this expansion reintroduces Special Art Cards (or, Alternate Arts) which were popular during the tail end of the Sun & Moon era with fan-favorite sets such as Unified Minds, Cosmic Eclipse, and so on. With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Battle Styles, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. This time, we continue with a closer look at the set's Full Art Pokémon cards.

Corviknight V Full Art: This right here is one of the sleeper hits of Battle Styles. The swirling icy blue, magenta, and purple background is the perfect backdrop for this winged death-deliverer. The silvery foil used for the linework in Full Arts looks better on some cards than others, but here it is stellar, adding detail to Corviknight's design that cannot normally be seen due to its dark coloring. An incredible card.

Stoutland V Full Art: And here we are with our final Full Art V of the set… sort of. This time, Battle Styles does have two Alternate Art VMAXes classified as Secret Rares, but we'll get to those later. For now, let's admire this good, good boy. Stoutland's Full Art looks quite prideful here and my, oh my what a mustache. As I mentioned with the standard V, I love when unexpected Pokémon get some TCG love, and the Full Art here does not disappoint.

Stay tuned for more Pokémon TCG: Battle Styles as we movie our spotlight to the Full Art Trainer Supporter cards.