Funcom & Shiro Games Announce Dune: Spice Wars

Tonight during The Game Awards, both Funcom and Shiro Games announced their new RTS 4X game on the way with Dune: Spice Wars. The game will be based directly on elements from the original Dune novel, and not specifically on the recent motion picture. You'll be able to play one of the many factions within their universe working your own set of objectives to achieve the main goal of controlling the spice on Arrakis. Enjoy the trailer below along with a quote from Shiro's CEO about the game as we wait to hear more about it.

Dune: Spice Wars will have several playable factions, each with their own strengths and weaknesses, as well as multiple ways to achieve your ultimate goal – control of the spice on Arrakis. You can deploy agents to sabotage, assassinate and spy on your opponents, use political means to influence the Landsraad and pass beneficial resolutions, amass incredible wealth and simply overwhelm the other houses through economic and technological supremacy, or you can opt for open war.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dune: Spice Wars – Announcement Trailer (https://youtu.be/OnttuBpqI_4)

"I think I speak for every single person at Shiro Games, when I say that we are all massive fans of Dune – both of the original novel and the new and spectacular Denis Villeneuve film. To be able to bring this universe to life as a strategy game again is incredible," says Shiro Games' CEO Sebastien Vidal. "The Dune universe is the perfect setting for a strategy game. You have major factions, such as House Atreides and House Harkonnen, with a rivalry that spans back centuries. You have political intrigue, deception, and warfare, all centered around what is by far the most valuable substance in the universe: Spice. And then there is the stage itself, Arrakis, a hostile planet full of hidden wonders to explore. Massive sandworms that can devour entire armies, sandstorms, spice harvesters, all of which our amazing team of developers have incorporated into this game."