Funko Fusion Launches Co-Op, Invincible DLC, & KFC Perks

Funko Fusion has a couple of new items happening right now, as there's a new Incincible DLC available, as well as a co-op mode

Article Summary Explore new worlds in Funko Fusion's Co-Op Mode featuring Jurassic World, Hot Fuzz, and Battlestar Galactica.

Get the Invincible DLC Pack with Atom Eve, Rex Splode, and special outfits available for $10 now.

Unlock exclusive perks through the Funko Fusion-KFC partnership by joining their loyalty programs.

Enjoy Funko Fusion’s collaborative rewards and discounts with KFC's distinct crossover campaign.

A busy week for Funko Fusion, as Skybound Games and 10:10 Games have released a few new items for the game. First off, the team has launched a beta of Co-Op Mode, with three new core worlds to dive into with it as a feature that includes Jurassic World, Hot Fuzz, and Battlestar Galactica. Second, a new DLC has been released for $10, as you can add four characters from the world of Invincible. Third, as a promotional item, the game has partnered with KFC to offer some perks specific to the game that you can only get through a combo of actions. We have details about all three items for you below.

Funko Fusion – Co-Op Mode

Online co-op is exiting beta and rolling out for all players in the main branch of the game. While we're excited to bring you these worlds, we're working hard to release the rest of the core and cameo worlds as well, which will be coming soon! To start a co-op game, find the multiplayer machine on any of the levels in the hub below the top floor. Note that to use this machine, you need to have completed the tutorial and at least one level of the game. Use the machine to start a multiplayer lobby.

We recommend inviting friends or joining friends' games via the Steam friends list. Hover over a name in your friends list in Steam, then click the drop-down arrow to see "Invite to Game" or "Join Game" When you are in the Multiplayer Lobby, you can also use the in-game system by walking up to 3 of the 4 purple Pop! Boxes and using them to view your Steam friends list to invite a friend. With a controller: Navigate to your friends and invite them to the game. They will receive an invite via Steam and an icon will appear to show an invite has been sent. With a mouse and keyboard (or using a controller), navigate to your friends and click on their names to invite them.

Invincible DLC

Just in time for this major co-op update, the Invincible Pack DLC is also available today for $10, featuring Atom Eve and Rex Splode as new playable characters that can be utilized across all worlds, including the Invincible Cameo Level. The pack also includes two variant outfits: "Alternate Eve" based on Atom Eve's alternate-universe look from Season 2 of Invincible, and the famed "Blue Suit" for Invincible himself.

Based on the comic book series created by Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker, alongside contributing creator Ryan Ottley, Invincible is now a critically acclaimed adult animated series co-produced by Skybound Animation and Amazon MGM Studios. The hit show will return for season 3 on Prime Video on February 6, 2025. In addition, players can claim Trap Jaw as free DLC for Funko Fusion starting today. This new playable character from Masters of the Universe is now available on Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

KFC Perks

Skybound and the Finger Lickin' Good crew have teamed up to promote Colonel Sanders and Invincible offering shared perks to fans through each companies' loyalty programs. More details about the KFC and Skybound partnership follows below. We thought you might be interested in a story covering the partnership, as this truly is a unique crossover where the worlds of fandom, video games, and food combine!

Sign up/login to KFC Rewards

In the KFC Rewards section, click "redeem" to claim your code for Skybound Insiders and earn the exclusive Invincible Skybound badge

KFC will send an email with a unique code to redeem on Skybound Insiders.

Sign into Insiders, insert the secret code on the Activity Page, and your 50,000 points will be credited to your account and 15% discount on all items will be unlocked.

Redemption will also reveal an exclusive Invincible badge to be used for potential future rewards.

Purchase the physical version of Funko Fusion for a 15% discount at the Skybound Store

Visit KFC Rewards to get the Colonel's Chef outfit or Mecha armor outfit

