Funko Games Unveils The Warriors & Jurassic World Games At Gen Con

Funko Games decided to reveal a couple of new games during Gen Con this weekend as we're getting games for The Warriors and Jurassic World. The Warriors: Come Out To Play will be released in Early 2022, but is available today for pre-order for $25. Meanwhile, they didn't reveal much beyond a piece and some artwork, but there will be a Jurassic World tabletop game coming in 2022 as well. They also announced the latest expansion for The Goonies tabletop game they released earlier this year, as we're getting Under The Goondocks featuring all of the teenagers from the film. You can read more about all three below.

The Warriors: Come Out to Play is an energetic, cooperative game where players navigate New York's subway system to their home turf of Coney Island to prove their innocence. Based on the 1979 cult classic, the game tells the story of The Warriors, a gang accused of killing Cyrus, the charismatic leader of the Gramercy Riffs. "The Warriors is one of those films with a devoted fan base 40 years later, who quote every line and nerd out on the peculiar gangs – Baseball Furies, the Punks, and High Hats," said Deirdre Cross, Vice President at Funko Games. "We have reimagined all the familiar elements from the movie, including the evocative radio DJ, memorable characters and iconic gangs. Prospero Hall's inventive gameplay and original artwork bring the film's gritty aesthetic to life, creating an experience that is worthy of the most ardent Warriors' fan."

Additionally, Funko Games announces the first-ever legacy game based on a blockbuster movie franchise with Jurassic World. The yet-to-be-titled game starts at the inception of Jurassic Park, taking players through the entire epic franchise and beyond. This all-new experience is designed from the ground up and played over the course of a campaign which changes the game permanently each session. A sneak peek at Gen Con will have to suffice for fans until the game is formally unveiled in 2022.

The Goonies: Under the Goondocks A Never Say Die Expansion: Troy and his father's plan to turn the Goondocks into a country club golf course have failed. But since the Goonies discovered that One-Eyed Willie's treasure was real, Troy has been searching for it out of spite. You must stop him before he unleashes the evils below the Goondocks! This expansion is a thrilling continuation of The Goonies: Never Say Die story. Players take on the roles of teenagers Andy, Brand and Stef, find new treasures, and face new foes over three exciting adventures! Includes four beautifully sculpted miniatures of Stef, Andy, Brand, and the bully Troy.

Three all new adventures that continues the Goonies' epic story.

Stunning illustrations inspired by classic adventure games and pulp comics.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Introducing The Warriors: Come Out to Play (https://youtu.be/AasdCAZFcTA)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Announcing Jurassic World – A New Legacy Game by Prospero Hall (Title Pending) (https://youtu.be/aYTfJehZjU4)