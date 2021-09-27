Funko Pop! Blitz Launches New Limited-Time Event With Pusheen

N3TWORK announced today that Funko Pop! Blitz is launching a new limited-time crossover event, this time around with Pusheen. The game will bring in everyone's favorite tabby cat in an effort to bring a few extra smiles and laughter for the official Funko Pop! mobile game, as you'll have a chance to play and collect these unique figures. But only for a short amount of time. Starting on Wednesday, September 29th at 5pm PT and running all the way until Tuesday, October 5th at the same time, you'll have a chance to collect all of these figures and add them to your collection in mini-games and challenges. However, once the event is over they are gone and won't be coming back. (Well, let's be honest, they'll probably be back for another special event somewhere in the future.) You can read a little bit more about the event down below to help prepare yourself for what's to come, as the game is still available for free on iOs and Android.

The event's collection features the classic Pusheen kitty herself, along with the totally dino-mite Pusheenosaurus, the monstrously cute Dragonsheen, mystifyingly magical Pusheen Mermaid and last but never least, the Event Exclusive Pop! Pusheenicorn. As an Event Exclusive, Pusheenicorn with her extraordinary pastel rainbow mane will only be collectable after players complete each stage of the event. During the limited-time event, players must drop Frosting to the bottom of the boards to decorate Donuts for Pusheen to enjoy! Only by collecting all Donuts in a level can the player unlock one of these beautiful Pusheen Pops! For an extra boost, a player can equip one of the Pusheen Pops! to increase the Frosting drop rate and speed up their progress in the Event.