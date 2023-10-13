Posted in: Games, Pinball FX, Video Games, Zen Studios | Tagged: south park, South Park Pinball

FX Pinball Brings Back The Classic South Park Pinball

Remember the glory days of playing South Park Pinball? Well, now both of those iconic tables are available to download for FX Pinball.

Zen Studios has released a new table for Pinball FX as they delve into the archives and bring out the classic South Park Pinball table. Working together with South Park Studios, the company has recreated two tables from the show's past, as they have brought back the two that were included in the original 2014 game that goes clear back to the days of the Xbox 360 and PS Vita. It's not a direct copy; there have been some improvements made and a graphical cleanup, but for the most part, both of them are the game games you remember from a decade ago, now a part of Zen's massive library of titles you can play in Pinball FX. We have more info on them below, as well as a trailer show you can see them in action, as you can download them today.

Brace yourselves, you cheeky pinball addicts and South Park maniacs, because it's time to dive headfirst into the crazy universe of South Park with the South Park Pinball 2-pack available on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, Steam, and the Epic Game Store. South Park: Super Sweet Pinball and South Park: Butters' Very Own Pinball Game come back to life on Pinball FX today! Experience the South Park mayhem, immersing yourself in the hilarious universe of the iconic TV show. From classic characters, like Stan, Kyle, Cartman, Kenny, and more, to 3D toys and game modes inspired by memorable moments, these tables will serve up more excitement than a visit to City Wok.

"We're more pumped than Cartman at a buffet to bring back South Park Pinball," said Mel Kirk, COO at Zen Studios. "We know the South Park fanatics have been drooling for this moment, and we're happy to deliver an experience that's pure South Park awesomeness to Pinball FX."

