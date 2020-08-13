G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout Is Announced For An October Release

Hasbro and GameMill Entertainment have announced their upcoming game G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout is coming in October. This game looks pretty awesome as you will be playing an epic story told in comic book form, primarily taking inspiration from the comics series. You'll be playing as several iconic members of both the Joe forces as well as Cobra, telling the story chapter by chapter from that character's perspective. Beyond the story mode, you'll also have a few multiplayer modes including co-op and PvP battles. It's one of the few games that genuinely throw you into the middle of the battle between red and blue lasers you've seen for years. You can read more below along with screenshots and the trailer, as the game will be released on October 13th, 2020 for all three major consoles and PC.

G.I. Joe and Cobra are back! G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout is a classic team-based third-person shooter game where you play as your favorite characters from Team G.I. Joe and Team Cobra. Experience the action from both sides as you help G.I. Joe restore order and lead Cobra to world domination. Travel to monumental locations like Cobra Headquarters and the U.S.S. Flagg through an original story inspired by 80s-style comics. Take on 18 campaign missions featuring iconic vehicles and boss battles in single-player or local split-screen co-op. G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout features 12 playable characters, including Duke, Snake Eyes, Cobra Commander, Destro, Roadblock, Storm Shadow and more. Each soldier has their own unique powers and can be customized with a variety of weapons and skins. There's also multiplayer with modes such as Capture the Flag, Assault and King of the Hill.