G2 Partners With Herman Miller For Limited-Edition Gaming Chair

Herman Miller has partnered up with G2 Esports as they have unveiled a new limited-edition gaming chair that you can get this holiday season.

G2 Esports announced this morning that they have formed a new partnership with Herman Miller to release a limited-edition gaming chair. As you can see, they've created this black and red design, complete with the group's logo on the back of the chair, and gave it all of the essential gaming additions that they've had for the past few years. In fact, if this chair looks a tad familiar, it should, as it's basically an upgraded design of the Logitech G gaming chair the company released a few years prior. Only 250 chairs are being made in this design, which will go up for sale on September 26. We have more info and a couple of quotes from both parties below.

"Herman Miller Gaming's relentless pursuit of melding scientific precision, unparalleled performance, and holistic wellbeing has converged with G2's unyielding commitment to equipping gamers with the ultimate arsenal for triumph. The two companies are challenging gamers and esports fans to break away from the rudimentary standards of the typical gaming chair, prioritizing their health and wellbeing: 'Break the Meta.' With its top-performing Embody Gaming Chair design as the foundation, each limited-edition chair will be adorned with a unique serial number, making it a collector's dream. Nodding to G2's brand identity, the chair features splashes of red, which also indicate the functional elements of the chair – the height-adjustment lever, the seat-length adjustment handles, and the arm pad triggers. The chair features a special RF weld design, reflecting the G2 logo geometry through an arced v-shape."

"This chair represents Herman Miller Gaming's first-ever esports product collaboration, and G2 is the perfect partner," commented Jon Campbell, Vice President and General Manager of Herman Miller Gaming. "This version of the Embody Gaming Chair is a true celebration of our partnership with G2, and is tailored specifically with the G2 community in mind. While we are particularly eager to see how G2 fans will react to this launch, it's a phenomenal design option for any gaming enthusiast."

"At G2, we relentlessly push boundaries in esports and entertainment, driving towards unparalleled success," said Alban Dechelotte, CEO of G2 Esports, comments. Collaborating with esteemed partner Herman Miller, we've redefined the pinnacle of gaming chairs. Our 2023 has been exceptional, both in action and strategy, recognizing the slender margins that define triumph. Optimal gear undeniably empowers our players, and we're thrilled to unveil this exclusive product to the wider esports and gaming world."

