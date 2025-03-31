Posted in: Awards Show, Events, Games, Video Games | Tagged: BAFTA, Yoko Shimomura

Game Composer Yoko Shimomura To Be Honored With BAFTA Fellowship

Legendary video game composer Yoko Shimomura will be honored during the BAFTA Games Awards this April with the BAFTA Fellowship

This morning, BAFTA announced that legendary video game composer Yoko Shimomura will receive one of their highest honors, as they will present her with the BAFTA Fellowship during this year's ceremony. Shumomura is being honored for her decades of work across multiple video game franchises and titles, as she has had a hand in many a memory for gamers going back to the late '80s. We have more from the official announcement for you here, as the awards will take place on April 8, 2025, broadcasting live at 7pm BST/2pm ET on BAFTA's YouTube and Twitch channels.

BAFTA To Honor Yoko Shimomura

Credited as the composer of countless era-defining video game soundtracks enjoyed by millions of players worldwide, including the Kingdom Hearts series, Final Fantasy XV, Mario & Luigi, Xenoblade Chronicles, Streets of Rage, the Mana series, Super Mario RPG, Live A Live, Radiant Historia, Parasite Eve, Breather of Fire and Street Fighter II, the impact of Shimomura's work will be felt for generations to come. Shimomura graduated from the Osaka Junior College of Music, Department of Instrumental Music (piano) and is now a freelance composer, having previously worked for beloved video games companies Capcom and Square Enix (formerly known as Square). Shimomura's works span a wide range of genres, from rhythmical computer-generated sounds to large-scale classical orchestral pieces, though she is particularly well-known for her melodious and poignant songs, as well as her intense and dramatic pieces.

"I am absolutely delighted to receive such an amazing and prestigious award as this, although, honestly speaking, I still cannot quite believe it," said Yoko Shimomura. "I am who I am today thanks to all the people who have supported me, allowing me to continue being involved with the music that I love and discovering the medium of games where that music can flourish. I am deeply grateful to everyone in the games industry, to those who ask me to write my music and to all those who listen to it. I would like for them, and for everyone who has been a part of my life, to join with me in celebrating this award. Thank you so much."

"It is a real privilege to honour Yoko Shimomura with the BAFTA Fellowship this year," said Jane Millichip, CEO of BAFTA. "A pioneer of video game music, pianist and composer, Yoko has created unforgettable soundtracks for so many beloved games and paved the way for women in the industry at a time when it was overwhelmingly male-dominated. Her groundbreaking work has already inspired countless artists and will continue to resonate for generations. We look forward to honouring her at the 21st BAFTA Games Awards."

