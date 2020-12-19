Game Fuel Launches A New Gamer-Specific Online Shop

MtnDew revealed this week that they have now launched a new gamer-specific shop for their Game Fuel brand. The company has basically turned GameFuel.com into a one-stop-e-shop where players can shop for specific items of their brand as well as collect rewards through the site from their products that can be used to snag freebies like Twitch bits, water bottles, special games packs and more. To help celebrate the launch of the site. they are currently running special sweepstakes through Victory pass, which includes shopping codes, exclusive influencer limited-time offerings, and specialized content. The first of which will be a limited-edition Mtn Dew Game Fuel Dr Disrespect collectible can. There is also a chance for people who register for Victory Pass Rewards will be entered for a chance to win a PS5. You can read more about the launch of the site below.

"We're excited to bring the entire Game Fuel portfolio together to live in one dedicated place online," says Nicole Portwood, Vice President, Marketing, Mtn Dew and Mtn Dew Game Fuel. "The site will deliver a dynamic shopping experience to our fans and not only brings them the Game Fuel they know and love but unlocks an entire ecosystem of value and entertainment. We're always striving to do more for our fans and for the spaces we work and play in; the launch of our DTG site marks a pivotal next step to drive innovation in gaming for DEW." The site will be the official home of Mtn Dew Game Fuel Victory Pass Rewards, a new program designed to keep Game Fuel in gamers' hands, and their heads in the game. By purchasing cases of Mtn Dew Game Fuel and Mtn Dew Game Fuel Zero, gamers will have the chance to unlock epic rewards and surprises, including 2XP in the newest Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War game, a digital fan pack + instant 10% off, 200 Twitch Bits, free product, branded water bottles and oversized mousepads. The more gamers purchase, the bigger the rewards – taking their Game Fuel loyalty to new levels.