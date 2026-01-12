Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Warner Bros. Interactive | Tagged: "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms", Game Of Thrones: Conquest

Game of Thrones: Conquest Adds A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Game of Thrones: Conquest has launched a new piece of content this week as A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is available in the game

WB Games has launched its latest content event for Game of Thrones: Conquest, as players will see new material from A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. The shorthand to this is that you're getting epic crossover content from a fellow HBO show, as you'll see new Heroes, new narrative arcs, two new in-game events, several collectibles, and some giveaways all inspired by the show. We have all the details below as the content is now live.

Game of Thrones: Conquest – A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Players are invited to join the adventure with new content and visuals arriving throughout the full season of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Players will also be able to collect new Heroes inspired by characters from the show including: Duncan, the Tall; Ser Arlan, the True Knight; Tanselle, the Enchanting Puppeteer; as well as Dunk's trusted horse Sweetfoot, the True Step. Additional Heroes including Egg, Baelor Targaryen and Ser Lyonnel Baratheon will also be released in future updates.

Six Weeks of Mini Arcs: Fans can play as they watch A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and experience an all-new narrative arc in Game of Thrones: Conquest . Enjoy lore and rewards tied to each episode, plus events crafted to mirror the show in real-time.

Fans can play as they watch A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and experience an all-new narrative arc in . Enjoy lore and rewards tied to each episode, plus events crafted to mirror the show in real-time. New Heroes: Eight new Heroes based on characters from A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will be released throughout the show's run and beyond. All Heroes will feature unique skills and abilities that provide special bonuses and effects when added to the Small Council or deployed on a March.

Eight new Heroes based on characters from A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will be released throughout the show's run and beyond. All Heroes will feature unique skills and abilities that provide special bonuses and effects when added to the Small Council or deployed on a March. Enter the new Tournament Grounds: Players will be able to join a competitive PvP and PvE experience at the new Tournament Grounds and fight deadly foes for rewards!

Players will be able to join a competitive PvP and PvE experience at the new Tournament Grounds and fight deadly foes for rewards! New Gear and March Pawn: This update introduces Kingsguard gear, a new equipment set that expands the diversity of player builds. Players can also earn Stag Knight Pawn shards through progression in the Tournament Grounds events.

This update introduces Kingsguard gear, a new equipment set that expands the diversity of player builds. Players can also earn Stag Knight Pawn shards through progression in the Tournament Grounds events. Exclusive HBO Max Subscriber Gifts: HBO Max subscribers who link their accounts with Game of Thrones: Conquest will receive free in-game gifts throughout the season. These include Hero Relics to unlock the new Duncan Hero card, the new Stag Knight Pawn, as well as exclusive access to recurring rewards and events.

