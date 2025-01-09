Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: game of thrones, Game of Thrones: Kingsroad

Game Of Thrones: Kingsroad Announces Regional Closed Beta

Game Of Thrones: Kingsroad will be launching a Regional Closed Beta soon, giving players a solid week to try out the mobile title

Article Summary Game Of Thrones: Kingsroad launches Regional Closed Beta from January 16-22 in select regions.

Choose Windows or Android and sign up by January 12 to test the new GOT mobile game.

Explore a unique story as the heir to House Tyre in conflict-ridden Westeros.

Customize characters and choose from Sellsword, Knight, or Assassin classes.

Netmarble has revealed that they will launch a Regional Closed Beta for Game of Thrones: Kingsroad, which is set to kick off next week. Players can go to a special sign-up website right now to register, choosing between Windows or Android as the testing platform, as it will run from January 16-22 in the U.S., Canada, and select parts of Europe. If you're looking to take part, you have until January 12 to complete it. Along with the news came a brand-new trailer, which we have for you here, offering a sneak peek at gameplay footage while the team behind it does a deeper dive into the game's mechanics. Enjoy the trailer as we wait to learn more about when it will be released.

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad

King Robert Baratheon, First of his Name, is dead. As the Lannisters desperately cling to the Iron Throne, the war between those who would claim it for themselves hurtles towards its final act. The king's brother, Stannis Baratheon, gathers his forces for a final assault, while the vast, frozen lands of the North smolder after the betrayal at the Red Wedding. When kings squabble, it's the realm that bleeds. And while blacksmiths, farmers, and beggars suffer, the Great Houses of Westeros continue with their plots and schemes…

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad aims to present exciting action, emphasizing realistic, human-against-human combat. Players will experience a brand-new story as they take on the role of a new character, who, through a quirk of fate, becomes the heir to House Tyre, a small noble house in the North. In addition to customizing their character with a robust character creator, players will be able to select from one of three classes inspired by iconic roles within the original series – Sellsword, Knight or Assassin – as they take their first steps into the world of Westeros.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!