Game Of Thrones: Kingsroad Confirms Late May Launch Date

Game Of Thrones: Kingsroad dropped a new trailer this week, confirming the mobile game's release date happening this month

Article Summary Game Of Thrones: Kingsroad officially launches in late May for mobile, Steam, Epic Games Store, and PC.

Explore a new adventure RPG set in Westeros, featuring human-against-human combat and rich storytelling.

Play as the new heir to House Tyre, a Northern noble family, with deep character customization options.

Choose your class—Sellsword, Knight, or Assassin—each inspired by iconic Game of Thrones series roles.

Netmarble and WB Games released a new trailer this week for Game of Thrones: Kingsroad, confirming the game's official release date for later this month. The new game based on the HBO series has been teased for months, as you get to explore the world of Westros and more in an entirely new action-adventure RPG, but they've been keeping the date a secret as long as they could. Now we know the game will be released for all mobile platforms, as well as on PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and Windows Launcher, on May 21, 2025. Enjoy the trailer above as you can still pre-register for the game all the way up until its launch.

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad

King Robert Baratheon, First of his Name, is dead. As the Lannisters desperately cling to the Iron Throne, the war between those who would claim it for themselves hurtles towards its final act. The king's brother, Stannis Baratheon, gathers his forces for a final assault, while the vast, frozen lands of the North smolder after the betrayal at the Red Wedding. When kings squabble, it's the realm that bleeds. And while blacksmiths, farmers, and beggars suffer, the Great Houses of Westeros continue with their plots and schemes…

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad aims to present exciting action, emphasizing realistic, human-against-human combat. Players will experience a brand-new story as they take on the role of a new character, who, through a quirk of fate, becomes the heir to House Tyre, a small noble house in the North. In addition to customizing their character with a robust character creator, players will be able to select from one of three classes inspired by iconic roles within the original series – Sellsword, Knight or Assassin – as they take their first steps into the world of Westeros.

