Angry Birds WIll Finally Be Released Again in China

After being gone from the marketplace for two years, Angry Birds will be making a return to China with Kingsoft Shiyou as publisher

Angry Birds 2 will launch first, featuring updated 3D graphics, dynamic levels, and a brand-new magic system.

Angry Birds Dream Blast is also set for release, bringing creative bubble-popping puzzle gameplay to fans.

A new Mischief Maker Creator Program will let players design levels and artwork, with chances for partnership.

It seems like an oddity at this point, but after years of being off the market, Angry Birds is coming back to mainland China. Rovio Entertainment announced a new partnership with Kingsoft Shiyou, a subsidiary of Kingsoft, as they will be the primary distributor and publisher for the title in the country. The game was originally available in China when it launched, but like a lot of Western titles, it was eventually delisted in the country. This return marks the end of a two-year absense from China's mobile marketplace. We have a few new details for you below from today's announcement as the game will return shortly.

Angry Birds Returns to China

As the first step of this strategic partnership, the two parties have jointly announced the upcoming releases of two core Angry Birds titles for Chinese markets. First is a special version of the flagship Angry Birds game, Angry Birds 2. This new version of Angry Birds 2 builds upon the iconic slingshot gameplay that defined the original franchise, is further enhanced by a 3D engine, dynamic level designs, and a brand-new magic system. Together, these innovations aim to deliver a strategically upgraded experience that builds on the classic Angry Birds game that took over the world.

Launching at a later date will be Angry Birds Dream Blast, which offers a light‑hearted bubble‑popping puzzle experience, inviting players on a fantastical journey to restore harmony to its dreamy world. To further invigorate the creative community around Angry Birds 2, Rovio and Kingsoft Shiyou announced the launch of the "Mischief Maker" Creator Program, which invites community creators to produce original content, such as custom level designs and visual artworks. Outstanding creators will receive official exposure and partnership opportunities, as the program continues to enrich and expand the Angry Birds community content ecosystem.

