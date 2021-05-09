Pokémon TCG Product Review: First Partner Pack: Kalos

The First Partner Pack series from the Pokémon TCG continues. Every month, a new jumbo pack is released featuring oversized cards. Each pack has two standard booster packs along with three guaranteed jumbo card pulls: the starters of each region. This month, we get the Kalos Starters. Let's dive in.

The Jumbo Cards

This time around, we have Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie for our oversized cards. These jumbo cards are of the same quality as previous packs as well as the oversized versions of the promo cards we get in standard collection boxes — which is good and sturdy. It's a nice touch, too, that the 25th Anniversary logo is foil on each card.

The Pokémon TCG Packs

Now that we've seen three of these released, the selection style of the First Partner Packs is clear: we're getting one pack of the newest Pokémon TCG expansion and one pack of a Sun & Moon era set. This time around, we get Sword & Shield – Battle Styles and Sun & Moon base. Both sets are good and I personally love the variety here.

Interestingly, next month's First Partner Pack: Unova will be released on the first Friday of June, which will be the weekend of pre-release events for Pokémon TCG's next major expansion, Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign. It'll certainly be interesting to see if the First Partner Pack: Unova includes a pack of Chilling Reign before its official release date on June 18th, but I tend to think we'll just end up getting another Battle Styles and Sun & Moon combo. Only time will tell!

Overall

Overall, I'm quite enjoying the release of the First Partner Packs. They're a fun and unique product on their own, and are made much more fun by the release of the official Pokémon TCG jumbo binder which stores these. Now, if only they'd release a binder for the larger jumbo cards from previous boxes…