Above Snakes Confirmed For Console Release Next Month

After already being out on PC for over two years, Above Snakes is finally coming to consoles, as it will be released in early September

Explore a handcrafted Wild West world with modular building and customizable outposts

Engage in survival gameplay with crafting, farming, hunting, fishing, and resource gathering

Uncover unique biomes, complete quests, and battle threats in a cozy isometric RPG adventure

Indie game developer Square Glade Games, in collaboration with console publisher RedDeer Games, has confirmed that Above Snakes will finally be coming to consoles. The game was released two years ago on PC, and at the time there was talk of a console version, but it never materialized. Until now, as SGG switched publishers, we're finally getting it on all three major consoles on September 4, 2025.

Above Snakes

Craft your world. Survive the Wilds. Discover the secrets of the land. Step into a handcrafted Wild West-inspired world in this relaxing isometric adventure RPG with light survival elements. Build, explore, farm, and fight as you piece together your own unique journey across shifting biomes and mysterious threats. Unleash your creativity by crafting a living world from over 100 modular world pieces. Each biome brings new materials, resources, and environmental challenges. Build, explore, and evolve your surroundings, one piece at a time.

Scavenge for resources, cook nourishing meals, and build vital workstations like furnaces, sawmills, and anvils. Master crafting to unlock powerful weapons, tools, and gear that help you hunt, fish, and face the dangers that lurk beyond. Use an intuitive modular system to create your personal outpost—from rustic cabins to cozy farms. Add furniture, plant a garden, and enjoy a peaceful sunset on your porch… before venturing back into the wild. Grow wild herbs and vegetables, maintain your crops with watering and fertilizer, and harvest the fruits of your labor. Farming is key to survival—and beauty—in your custom world.

Build your own world with 100+ unique world pieces and biomes.

Craft, cook, hunt, fish, farm, and fight in a cozy survival adventure.

Modular building system with detailed customization options.

Complete quests at your own pace and uncover a heartfelt story.

Meet a mysterious cast and face off against the Lost Souls.

Custom audio settings and photosensitive-friendly mode included.

