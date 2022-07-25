What Will Be The Chase Card Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Origin?

The new Pokémon TCG Japan set, the Origin Forme Giratina-themed Lost Abyss, was released on July 15th, 2022. This set, along with the last main series Japanese set Dark Phantasma, which focused on Hisuian Zoroark, will be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, coming in September 2022. We can now look to both Lost Abyss and Dark Phantasma to determine what may be the chase card of Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. I'll tell you what I think. Make sure you chime in the comments with your own theories.

First up, note that Dark Phantasma focused more on Character Rares rather than Alternate Arts. Character Rares appear in the main Secret Rare section of sets in Japan while they are relegated to the Trainer Gallery subset in English-language sets.

Alternate Arts are usually the top performers of modern sets, so it looks like Lost Abyss's Alt Arts may be the key to finding the Sword & Shield – Lost Origin chase card. There is an Aerodactyl Alt Art in this set, and we saw how a Kanto Alt Art did in Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance with Machamp. That shot ahead of set mascot Dialga as the set's overall most valuable card.

I don't think the Aerodactyl V Alt Art will be as sought-after as the Giratina V Alt Art, though. A mixture of beautiful artwork, hype around Giratina being the set mascot, and Giratina's popularity make me think this will be the chase card.

I do think that the Gold VSTARs will be up there, though. Especially the Giratina VSTAR.

What do you think will be the Lost Origin chase card?

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Lost Abyss cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.