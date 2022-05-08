Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Battle Styles In May 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Battle Styles, which came out in March 2021 are doing now in May 2022.

Urshifu VMAX. Credit: Pokémon TCG
Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Battle Styles with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Tyranitar V Alternate Art 155/163: $73.26
  2. Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art 170/163: $57.01
  3. Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art 168/163: $30.99
  4. Empoleon V Alternate Art 146/163: $23.59
  5. Shiny Houndoom Gold Secret Rare 179/163: $23.21
  6. Level Ball Gold Secret Rare 181/163: $18.91
  7. Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Rainbow Rare 167/163: $15.74
  8. Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Rainbow Rare 169/163: $15.61
  9. Single Strike Urshifu V Alternate Art 151/163: $15.47
  10. Rapid Strike Urshifu V Alternate Art 153/163: $13.92
  11. Cheryl Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 173/163: $13.02
  12. Corviknight VMAX Rainbow Rare 171/163: $12.74
  13. Cheryl Full Art Trainer Supporter 159/163: $12.03
  14. Shiny Octillery Gold Secret Rare 178/163: $11.08
  15. Phoebe Full Art Trainer Supporter 161/163: $10.99

While there hasn't been much movement with most of the cards in Sword & Shield – Battle Styles in the past month, the top two cards actually went against the set's trend by rising a bit. Tyranitar V Alternate Art is up $7 and the Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art is up $5. This is likely a bit of course correction as the value of this underrated set crashed more than I thought reasonable. I think now would be a good time to buy singles and sealed for this set, as prices remain quite low for both.

