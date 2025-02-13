Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: Game of Thrones: Kingsroad

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad Reveals Creatures Found In Game

Check out the latest trailer for Game of Thrones: Kingsroad, as they have shown off more of the creatures found in game from the novels

Article Summary Discover mythical creatures in Game of Thrones: Kingsroad's latest trailer from Netmarble.

Dive into George R.R. Martin's world with Ice Spiders, Stormhorn Unicorns, and more.

Experience multiplayer battles in "Altar of Memories" against legendary creatures.

Join a new Game of Thrones adventure as a Sellsword, Knight, or Assassin in Westeros.

Netmarble released a new trailer this week for Game of Thrones: Kingsroad, showing off more of the creatures you'll run into in the game. Specifically, you'll see some of the legendary creatures from the novels that you'll encounter throughout the game, including the fan-favorite Drogon you might recognize that appears as a Field Boss. We have more details on them below and the trailer above, as we're still waiting to find out when the game will be released.

A Song of Ice and Fire Creatures

Drawing inspiration from George R. R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire novels, the creatures are brought to life in a game for the first time in an original and captivating way. In the multi-player mode "Altar of Memories," players can team up to battle these powerful monsters:

Ice Spiders – Described to be "as large as hounds," these nightmarish creatures are said to be ridden by the White Walkers as they swept through the Seven Kingdoms. They can be found nesting in caves where they creep along ceilings, spewing webs and powerful venom.

– Described to be "as large as hounds," these nightmarish creatures are said to be ridden by the White Walkers as they swept through the Seven Kingdoms. They can be found nesting in caves where they creep along ceilings, spewing webs and powerful venom. Stormhorn Unicorns – These goat-like, rare creatures live on the island of Skagos, heralding thunder and lightning. They use their fearsome horn and enormous size to dominate in battle.

– These goat-like, rare creatures live on the island of Skagos, heralding thunder and lightning. They use their fearsome horn and enormous size to dominate in battle. Ironbeak Griffins – These majestic creatures are said to have once lived in the valleys of the Westerlands, making their nests in abandoned mines as they searched for prey.

– These majestic creatures are said to have once lived in the valleys of the Westerlands, making their nests in abandoned mines as they searched for prey. Red Cockatrice – With a dragon-like body and a rooster's head, these mythical creatures are as grotesque as they are deadly. Their razor-sharp beak and claws made quick work of those unfortunate enough to have stumbled upon them.

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad

King Robert Baratheon, First of his Name, is dead. As the Lannisters desperately cling to the Iron Throne, the war between those who would claim it for themselves hurtles towards its final act. The king's brother, Stannis Baratheon, gathers his forces for a final assault, while the vast, frozen lands of the North smolder after the betrayal at the Red Wedding. When kings squabble, it's the realm that bleeds. And while blacksmiths, farmers, and beggars suffer, the Great Houses of Westeros continue with their plots and schemes…

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad aims to present exciting action, emphasizing realistic, human-against-human combat. Players will experience a brand-new story as they take on the role of a new character, who, through a quirk of fate, becomes the heir to House Tyre, a small noble house in the North. In addition to customizing their character with a robust character creator, players will be able to select from one of three classes inspired by iconic roles within the original series – Sellsword, Knight or Assassin – as they take their first steps into the world of Westeros.

