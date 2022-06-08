Gamedec Will Be Coming To Nintendo Switch This July

Anshar Studios has teamed up with indie publishing label Untold Tales to release their detective title Gamedec onto Nintendo Switch. Now you can tackle the inner workings of being a digital private eye who crosses into different video game genres to solve a murder on the portable console. As you might have guessed, this will be the complete version of the game with all of the updates added to it so far. You can check out more about how it will play in the trailer down below at the Switch version will be released on July 1st, 2022.

Gamedec is an authentic RPG experience where every decision comes with consequences. The world adapts to each decision you make. As the story progresses, your hero adapts as well. Just like in "real" life, the consequences of your choices can be immediate, long-term, or stay hidden, surfacing only when you least expect them. Whatever you decide, the game will remain neutral without judging your choices or suggesting "better" options. It is up to you to evaluate what you've done. Just remember that in this job, the game is always on.

Anshar Studios returns to the foundations of the RPG genre with their new game, built on mechanics such as Deduction, Codex, and Aspects. These allow for complex conversations and interactions as players create or expose networks of conspiracies while discovering unusual relationships between virtual worlds. Gamedec's pen-and-paper-based RPG mechanics give players the freedom to approach situations from multiple perspectives.

Your goal is to hunt down the criminals of virtual worlds – rich and spoiled businesspeople, parents who want better lives for their children, corporations with plans to rewrite history. Are they acting alone, or are they mere puppets? What does a "happy ending" mean to you? What does it mean to them? Each decision changes the world around you and your character's personality. Some decisions will feel right, but others might be unexpected.