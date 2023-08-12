Posted in: Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Frame Fatales, games done quick

Games Done Quick: Flame Fatales 2023 Launches Sunday

The Frame Fatales have set up their annual Games Done Quick event, as the Summer version (Flame Fatales) starts on August 13th.

Organizers behind Games Done Quick revealed the full schedule for their annual Summer event, Flame Fatales 2023, which will kick off tomorrow. Run by Frame Fatales, the all-women side of the speedrunning charity, this year's event will kick off on Sunday, August 13th, hosting a week's worth of games being run as quickly as they can, all to raise funds in support of the Malala Fund. This particular week will feature speedruns from women around the world as they take on titles such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Super Mario Odyssey, and Final Fantasy X. We got more info below as you can check out the full schedule on their website.

Frame Fatales is an all-women community for those who participate in and are interested in speedrunning, charity events, and gaming. All women are welcome, regardless of if you are cis, trans, non-binary, or gender non-conforming. Frame Fatales is once again proud to be benefitting Malala Fund! Malala Fund is working for a world where all girls can learn and lead. Malala Fund advocates for resources and policy changes needed to give all girls a secondary education, invests in local education activists, and amplifies the voices of girls fighting for change.

We have a server focused on comradery, helping each other with tech and speedrunning, and sharing information about speedrunning events and opportunities. Game of the Month: Every month, we vote on a Game of the Month, where we collect resources and learn a new speedgame as a community. Past games have included Stardew Valley, Celeste, Hades, Waluigi's Taco Stand, and more!

Marathons: Frame Fatales typically has two events per year, with Frost Fatales occurring in February/March, and Flame Fatales in August. Past videos from Frame Fatales events can be found on the Games Done Quick Youtube channel.

