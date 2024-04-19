Posted in: Games, Maximum Games, Video Games | Tagged: Just For Games, Sclash

Samurai Fighting Game Sclash Arrives On Consoles In Early May

Maximum Entertainment and Abiding Bridge have confirmed the official release date for Sclash on consoles, as it arrives in early May.

Article Summary Sclash, the one-hit-kill 2D samurai fighting game, releases on consoles May 2, 2024.

Featuring hand-drawn fighters, the game offers epic duels set in beautifully painted scenes.

Choose from 5 characters and 16 stages with 50+ skins in a story inspired by Japanese lore.

Master the tension-filled duels using just three buttons, suitable for players of any skill level.

Maximum Entertainment and Abiding Bridge, in collaboration with developer Bevel Bakery, have confirmed the release date for Sclash on consoles. If you haven't seen this game before, this is a 2D samurai fighter in which you'll battle against a number of deadly enemies where a single blow is enough to kill someone. You will take on one of the beautifully hand-drawn samurai, explore against painted settings, and fight your opponents in classic solemn duels with epic stakes on the line, carefully choosing each move to make sure you're not the one lying in the grass after a single hit. Enjoy the latest trailer as the game will arrive on May 2, 2024, for all three major consoles.

Sclash

Splash is an easy-to-pick-up but hard-to-master 2D samurai fighting game full of tension, where one hit is enough to kill. Play as hand-drawn samurais in beautifully painted settings and fight your opponent in epic and solemn duels where each move matters. Manage your stamina and breath, and take your time to land a deadly hit. Players will choose between 5 characters and battle though 16 beautiful stages to unlock 50+ skins for their samurais. Additionally, players will learn more about the fight between Aki and Natsu clans, and discover a story inspired by Japanese culture in the game's Story Mode.

Learn more about the fight between Aki and Natsu clans, and discover a story inspired by Japanese culture in the Story Mode. The fight starts as soon as you click play; how much faster can it get? With the stamina mechanic, fights are paced like solemn samurai duels where you have the time and space to think of your next actions. Feel the pressure rising with each move in tense one-hit battles set in gorgeous hand-drawn environments where every slash counts. With just three buttons and no combos, anyone can learn to play Sclash in five minutes (or less).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!