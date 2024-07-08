Posted in: Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Flame Fatales, games done quick

Games Done Quick Reveals Flame Fatales 2024 Schedule

Now that Summer Games Done Quick 2024 is over, organizers look ahead to Flame Fatales 2024, set to take place in mid-August.

Article Summary Flame Fatales 2024 runs from August 18-25, featuring woman and non-binary speedrunners.

The event supports Malala Fund, advocating for girls' secondary education.

Games featured include Super Mario Odyssey and Horizon Forbidden West.

Join the GDQ community to learn speedrunning and support monthly game events.

This past weekend, Summer Games Done Quick 2024 came to a close, raising $2.5m for Doctors Without Borders. Now, the group looks ahead to Flame Fatales happening this August. As it is every summer, GDQ gathers a number of women and non-binary speedrunners to play and race through some of their favorite games for a worthy cause. This year's event will take place from August 18-25, all of which will happen online and be broadcast live on Twitch, as you'll be able to donate funds through the channel and their website to go toward the cause. Some of the games up for this year's event include Stardew Valley, Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend Of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdon, Super Mario All-Stars, Sonic CD Restored, Resident Evil 1 & 2 Remastered, Horizon Forbidden West, and more. You can read the full schedule on their website.

Frame Fatales 2024

Organized by GDQ's Frame Fatales community, Flame Fatales (and its winter sister event, Frost Fatales) highlights women and nonbinary gamers of the speedrunning community while raising money for charity. Frame Fatales is once again proud to be benefitting Malala Fund! Malala Fund is working for a world where all girls can learn and lead. Malala Fund advocates for resources and policy changes needed to give all girls a secondary education, invests in local education activists, and amplifies the voices of girls fighting for change.

Community: We have a server focused on comradery, helping each other with tech and speedrunning, and sharing information about speedrunning events and opportunities.

We have a server focused on comradery, helping each other with tech and speedrunning, and sharing information about speedrunning events and opportunities. Game of the Month: Every month, we vote on a Game of the Month, where we collect resources and learn a new speedgame as a community. Past games have included Stardew Valley, Celeste, Hades, Waluigi's Taco Stand, and more!

Every month, we vote on a Game of the Month, where we collect resources and learn a new speedgame as a community. Past games have included Stardew Valley, Celeste, Hades, Waluigi's Taco Stand, and more! Marathons: Frame Fatales typically has two events per year, with Frost Fatales occurring in February/March, and Flame Fatales in August. Past videos from Frame Fatales events can be found on the Games Done Quick YouTube channel.

