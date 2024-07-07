Posted in: Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: games done quick, Summer Games Done Quick

Summer Games Done Quick 2024 Raised $2.5M This Year

Summer Games Done Quick 2024 came to an end last night,a nd iin the process, raised $2.5 million after eight days of gaming,

Article Summary Summer Games Done Quick 2024 raises $2.5M for Doctors Without Borders.

Event featured speedruns, a dog playing baseball, and musical performances.

GDQ surpasses $50M lifetime fundraising mark mid-event.

Next events: Flame Fatales on August 18, AGDQ on January 5-12.

Summer Games Done Quick 2024 has come to a close, and at the end of the event, the team revealed a massive total raised for Doctors Without Borders. The in-person event was held June 30-July 6 at the Hilton Minneapolis in Minnesota, as well as broadcasting live on Twitch, and across all eight days they showcased some of the best in speedrunning and also oddball choices in gaming. At the end of last night, the team revealed they had raised $2.5 million across the eight-day event, all of which will be going to DWB. During the event, the organization also surpassed the $50 million lifetime total raised for all of their events combined, all in the middle of watching a dog play baseball. We have highlighted notes from the team about the event below as we now look forward to the next Flamne Fatales event happening on August 18, with Awesome Games Done Quick returning from January 5-12 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Summer Games Done Quick 2024 Recap

Summer Games Done Quick was filled with delightful moments, including everyone's favorite pup, Peanut Butter, playing Ken Griffey Jr. Presents Major League Baseball. The crowd roared at every successful pitch and bat, did the wave, and sang their hearts out with ball game chants. Other highlights were a coordinated dance of "Herald of Darkness" during Alan Wake 2 and a musical performance during the 1991 Western classic Sunset Riders. Large crowds, both online and in-person, gathered for runs of Elden Ring, Minecraft Dungeons, Celeste 64: Fragments of the Mountain, Halo 3, Old School Runescape, Evil Zone, and much, much more.

Games Done Quick additionally reached a new milestone of $51 million raised for charity in the organization's lifetime. This encompasses all funds raised in GDQ's 14-year history, which has raised money across charities, including AbleGamers, Doctors Without Borders, Organization for Autism Research, Malala Fund, National Women's Law Center, and Prevent Cancer Foundation.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!