Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: GameScent

GameScent Launches New Device For Immersive Gaming

Have you ever wanted the experience of smelling a video game as you're playing it? GameScent wants to offer a new immersive experience.

Article Summary GameScent releases a new device that syncs scents to gaming actions.

Developed by experts in electronics, wellness, and gaming for realism.

Try GameScent at PAX East 2024 or buy now from major retailers.

Expandable with cartridges like Gun Fire, Racing, and Storm scents.

A new weird item has hit the gaming market for fans who are looking for immersion, as GameScent has a new scented device you can get. The company is offering up a product by the same name that utilizes the same kind of tech around aromatherapy to do timed releases of scents that are tied to your gaming experience. Using AI and audio cues, such as being in the middle of a gun battle, the device will release a scent to match what you're experiencing, such as the smell of gunpowder. Or "clean air" when you're out in the wilderness. The device was developed by a team who have a mix of consumer electronics, health and wellness, and gaming backgrounds, all of which they put to use in making the device.

The real question is: Do gamers want to smell the game they're playing? The team will have a booth on display at PAX East 2024 for those who want to experience it, or you can get it right now through Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and their own website.

GameScent

These easy-to-swap cartridges keep the sensory adventure going while the Air Neutralizer allows players to manually trigger "Clean Air" to neutralize all scents after a gaming session. Additional scents will also be available for purchase separately in the future, such as Blood, Ocean, Sports Arena, and Fresh Cut Grass. All of GameScent's cartridges feature scents created alongside world-class perfumists to deliver a best-in-class experience. GameScent allows players to experience the atmosphere of their games more vividly with a diverse Scent Palette that includes:

Gun Fire: Experience the intensity of a firefight.

Experience the intensity of a firefight. Explosion: Feel the magnitude of a blast.

Feel the magnitude of a blast. Racing: Sense the speed and thrill of the track.

Sense the speed and thrill of the track. "Clean Air": instantly neutralizes any scents in the room.

instantly neutralizes any scents in the room. Storm: Immerse yourself in the fresh smell after a storm.

Immerse yourself in the fresh smell after a storm. Forest: Connect with the soothing aura of nature.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!