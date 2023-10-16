Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: Appeal Studios, Gangs Of Sherwood

Gangs Of Sherwood Receives Gameplay Overview Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Gangs Of Sherwood, as the folks at Nacon give you a proper overview of what's to come next month.

Nacon and Appeal Studios dropped a new trailer this morning for Gangs Of Sherwood, this time giving you a proper overview of the game. The company is slowly making it's way to the game's release, which, at this moment, is still currently set for November 2, 2023. As part of that move, they want to make sure you have a clear understanding of what's in this game, what it's about, and everything you can do in it. They try to give you all of that in about four minutes here, running down this Steampunk version of what a modernized version of Robin Hood would look like if everyone was fighting over a precious stone that contained special properties was found during the last crusades. Enjoy the video below as they provide a special look into the game and its world.

"In Gangs Of Sherwood, players must challenge many different types of enemies: light units, ranged units, mini-bosses, and, of course, the main bosses, which are easy to spot, as each has a dedicated arena. Individually, some of them are no problem for the heroes, but they may prove to be a greater challenge when present in number. Furthermore, the enemies also have different roles: some may, for example, confer bonuses on their allies if not quickly disposed of, while others may charge the player to interrupt attack combos. The different types of enemies also look different; this is particularly true for some bosses, clad in attire incorporating the features of animals, such as lions, as was common for English crests during the Middle Ages. Finally, each enemy has unique attributes that require players to adopt specific strategies if they are to emerge victorious. The Shield Puncher, for example, has a giant, indestructible shield, so players have to attack from the rear to overcome him."

