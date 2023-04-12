Monopoly GO! Launches As Free-To-Play Mobile Title Get all of the action from the game of Monopoly with a new spin in a mobile app as Monopoly GO! has launched for Android and iOS.

Scopely and Hasbro have come together to release a brand new free-to-play mobile game today as Monopoly GO! has launched for iOS and Android. The two have come together to offer players a version of the classic board game with modern additions, giving you a chance to play against others online, totally free. There are in-app purchases, but they don't appear t be required for you to enjoy yourselves. We have more info below as the game is officially live today!

"Monopoly GO! transports players into a rich universe filled with iconic Monopoly features and visuals, along with beautiful scenery and lively animations. Designed to be highly social, the game connects the global community of Monopoly fans, while encouraging friends to work together and boost each other's fortunes. Monopoly GO! also preserves the franchise's competitive spirit, sparking friendly (or heated) rivalries as players strive to build their empires. Monopoly has been an enduring part of popular culture for more than 85 years, played by more than one billion people across generations and geographies. Fans of all ages and backgrounds will enjoy Monopoly GO!'s mix of classic and new features, characters, and more."

Empire Building: Build a real estate empire filled with noteworthy landmarks to increase your net worth and unlock more than 100 new boards. All landmarks can be upgraded to showcase your tycoon status and reap even bigger rewards.

New and Familiar Faces: Fan-favorite characters like Scottie and Mr. Monopoly help guide players through world-famous cities and fantastical locales. A new set of loveable and memorable personalities, including the skilled appraiser Sofia Wattsitworth and Benjamin Basu, an entrepreneurial banker, infuse the game with humor and charm.

Community Connections: Mini-games such as "Community Chest" let friends work together to earn money and rewards.

Competitive Play: Go head-to-head with players around the world to knock down each other's property landmarks or steal money from one another during a fantastically fun Bank Heist.

Rich Sticker Albums: Collect hundreds of unique stickers to complete beautiful albums, trade, and meet other players through the Monopoly GO! Sticker Trading Group.

Collect hundreds of unique stickers to complete beautiful albums, trade, and meet other players through the Monopoly GO! Sticker Trading Group. Daily Events: Daily tournaments and ever-evolving mini-games to earn more rewards and connect with the global Monopoly community. From limited-time Chance Cards to days-long milestone events, there's always something new to discover.