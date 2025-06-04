Posted in: Games, Microïds, Video Games | Tagged: garfield, Garfield Kart 2, Garfield Kart 2 – All You Can Drift Announced

Garfield Kart 2 – All You Can Drift Has Been Announced

Garfield has returned to racing form, as Garfield Kart 2 – All You Can Drift has been announced, coming out this September

Article Summary Garfield Kart 2 – All You Can Drift launches September with new tracks, features, and beloved characters.

Race as Garfield, Odie, Jon, and more in wild circuits across pirate, western, and detective-themed worlds.

Customize your kart with unique parts, colors, and styles to match your preferred racing strategy.

Compete with up to 8 online or 4 in local split-screen multiplayer for family-friendly racing fun.

Developer Eden Games and publisher Microids announced their latest racing game, Garfield Kart 2 – All You Can Drift, set to be released this Fall. A sequel to the first, this one comes with all of the upgrades, improvements, more racers, and different crazy tracks you'd expect from a racing title tied to a famous IP. They didn't really show much of anything off in the latest trailer, its just hype for it coming to PC and consoles, which it will on September 10, 2025. Here's hoping they actually show the game to us at some point in the next few months.

Garfield Kart 2 – All You Can Drift

Ready to race against a real heavyweight? Garfield, Odie, Nermal, and the whole crew are at the starting line, raring to go! Play as one of the eight cult characters from the Garfield universe, fill up your karts, customize your look, and race away at breakneck speeds. Take a wild ride through an unhinged universe, where there's a surprise waiting around every turn. Pirate, western, or detective: Garfield speeds through brightly colored worlds to prove that, even in his dreams, he's the king! Use shortcuts or bonus items to change the course of races and create unforgettable moments with friends through local and online multiplayer modes.

Mysteries, treasures, and rodeos! Pit yourself against your friends on wacky circuits from three unique universes! Find your way through mysterious detective scenes, brave the pirate seas, or kick up dust along old cowboy trails.

Garfield and friends are back! Play as Garfield, Odie, Jon, and many more iconic characters from the franchise! Each driver has their own personality, making each race a unique and immersive experience.

Lasagna-esque races with friends! Play against up to eight players online worldwide, or enjoy multiplayer mode for up to four players with split-screen mode! Perfect for frenzied competitions between friends or on family game nights.

Create your perfect kart! Pimp your ride and create a kart that is perfectly aligned with your driving style! Choose your own bumpers, wheels, and spoilers, as well as style and color for a unique touch. Strut your stuff on the track and show them who really is the king of the circuit!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!