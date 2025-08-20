Posted in: Games, Microïds, Video Games | Tagged: Eden Games, garfield, Garfield Kart 2, Garfield Kart 2 – All You Can Drift

Garfield Kart 2 Announces Free Demo Period Ahead Of Launch

In case you'd like to try out the game Garfield Kart 2 – All You Can Drift, you'll have a chance to for four days starting tomorrow

Article Summary Garfield Kart 2 – All You Can Drift launches a free Steam demo from August 21-24 for players to try out.

Race as Garfield, Odie, and other iconic characters across wild pirate, western, and detective-themed tracks.

Customize your kart with unique bumpers, wheels, spoilers, and styles to fit your driving personality.

Enjoy local split-screen and online multiplayer for up to eight players in fast-paced, family-friendly races.

Developer Eden Games and publisher Microids finally gave Garfield Kart 2 – All You Can Drift confirmed trhe game will launch a free demo starting tomorrow. From August 21-24, the team will launch N.E.R.M.A.L. – Network Explosion and Racing Mayhem Analysis Log, which is basically their way to get the game in your hands while they do some final testing ahead of the release, available only on Steam. Enjoy the final trailer for the game here as it will be released on September 10, 2025.

Garfield Kart 2 – All You Can Drift

Ready to race against a real heavyweight? Garfield, Odie, Nermal, and the whole crew are at the starting line, raring to go! Play as one of the eight cult characters from the Garfield universe, fill up your karts, customize your look, and race away at breakneck speeds. Take a wild ride through an unhinged universe, where there's a surprise waiting around every turn. Pirate, western, or detective: Garfield speeds through brightly colored worlds to prove that, even in his dreams, he's the king! Use shortcuts or bonus items to change the course of races and create unforgettable moments with friends through local and online multiplayer modes.

Mysteries, treasures, and rodeos! Pit yourself against your friends on wacky circuits from three unique universes! Find your way through mysterious detective scenes, brave the pirate seas, or kick up dust along old cowboy trails.

Garfield and friends are back! Play as Garfield, Odie, Jon, and many more iconic characters from the franchise! Each driver has their own personality, making each race a unique and immersive experience.

Lasagna-esque races with friends! Play against up to eight players online worldwide, or enjoy multiplayer mode for up to four players with split-screen mode! Perfect for frenzied competitions between friends or on family game nights.

Create your perfect kart! Pimp your ride and create a kart that is perfectly aligned with your driving style! Choose your own bumpers, wheels, and spoilers, as well as style and color for a unique touch. Strut your stuff on the track and show them who really is the king of the circuit!

