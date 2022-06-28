Gen.G & McDonald's Renew McDonald's Crew League Esports Deal

Esports team Gen.G and fast-food chain McDonald's announced this morning they've renewed the McDonald's Crew League partnership. The partnership will continue in specific locations in Southern California, Southern Plains (Kansas, Oklahoma), and the DMV (Washington DC, Maryland, Virginia). Each region has been designed to recruit and retain its employees through gaming, with a season expected to kick off this summer. While the finer details weren't revealed, we do know this renewed partnership also includes an expansion into the Pacific Northwest region, but a location was not announced at this time. We have more details below and a couple quotes from both parties.

The Pacific Northwest region league kicked off and will have their playoffs on August 13th. Southern California, Southern Plains, and DMV region Crew Leagues will kick off their seasons on July 5, July 26 and August 23, with play-off to follow respectively. Employees will vote on a game of their choice and compete to qualify for a live playoff broadcast on Twitch, hosted by local casters in each region. Employees will vote on a game of their choice and compete to qualify for the live playoff broadcast on Twitch. Prizes include a PS5 of Xbox Series, over $1,000 in Amazon gift cards for each region, Crew League T-shirts, and an exclusive belt for the winner and plaque for their franchise location.

"The employee experience has always been a key point in having McDonald's employees feel at home and part of a larger community," said Patricia Champers, VP, Director of Media and Partnerships. "We're really excited to continue our partnership with an organization as prestigious as Gen.G and can't wait to see the competitive spirit in our coops across the U.S."

"We had such an amazing time in previous iterations of the McDonald's Crew League, that we absolutely had to do it again and this time allow more to participate," said Arnold Hurr, CEO of Gen.G. "At Gen.G, we've always been about building and connecting communities to bring people together on things they really enjoy. Continuing the comradery we've seen within the McDonald's Crew League has been exciting to witness, and we can't wait for the Pacific Northwest region to experience the same thing."