TheC64 Mini – Black Edition Retro Console Announced

Retro gamers will be getting a new mini console this Fall, as the reimagined TheC64 Mini - Black Edition is currently up for pre-order

Article Summary TheC64 Mini - Black Edition announced with stylish new look and exclusive neo-retro C64 games lineup

Features 25 acclaimed C64 games never seen on other mini consoles, curated from the thriving fan scene

Includes authentic micro-switched USB joystick, four save slots per game, and plug-and-play HDMI output

Back In Black campaign pays tribute to the legacy and creativity of the Commodore 64 community

Plaion Replai and Retro Games Ltd. have come together to reveal a new retro mini console, as we're getting the TheC64 Mini – Black Edition. The two companies have worked in the past on The 400 Mini as well as the original version of TheC64 Mini, but this will take things into a very different direction. This version is a reimagined design with a dark gloss finish, and 25 hand-picked games that have not previously been released on other mini consoles before. We have more details here as the console is up for pre-order now for $90, with a release date set for October 24, 2025.

TheC64 Mini – Black Edition

TheC64 Mini – Black Edition is a modern reimagining of the Commodore 64, one of the most iconic home computers of all time. With more than 17 million units sold globally, the original C64 shaped generations of coders, gamers, musicians, and digital artists. The release is part of the Back In Black campaign, a tribute to the vibrant underground C64 scene that's quietly flourished since the 1980s. These are exceptional games made by fans, not factories, and are now presented in a definitive hardware format for collectors and newcomers alike.

The Back In Black campaign is more than a product campaign – it's a salute to the coders, artists, and fans who've kept the C64 alive through decades of change. The games included in TheC64 Mini – Black Edition aren't nostalgia pieces but rather living proof that creativity on the platform never stopped. For anyone who grew up with the C64, or anyone just discovering it, THEC64 mini – Black Edition offers one of the most curated ways to experience what retro means today.

A new matte and gloss black finish for the console and keyboard.

50% scale replica.

25 pre-installed Neo-Retro games, many revised for THEC64 mini – Black Edition.

Plug-and-play high definition 720p, 50 or 60Hz output via HDMI for modern TVs.

Multiple USB ports support the connection of joysticks, gamepads, USB sticks and keyboards.

Four 'save game' slots per game.

A micro switched USB joystick for an authentic arcade response, in a matching colour scheme.

Games Lineup

Yeti Mountain

Spinning Image

Steel Ranger

A Pig Quest

Hessian

Joe Gunn: Gold Edition

Hunter's Moon Remastered

It's Magic 2

Runn 'N' Gunn

Guns 'N' Ghosts

Metal Warrior Ultra

Millie & Molly

Rocky Memphis: The Legend of Atlantis

Good Kniight

Planet Golf

Nixy and the Seeds of Doom

P0 Snake

Grid Pix

Caren and the Tangled Tentacles

Ooze: The Escape

Sam's Journey

Shadow Switcher

Pains 'N' Aches

Knight 'N' Grail

Galencia

