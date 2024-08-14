Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Kangaskhan, pokemon, Shared Skies

Mega Kangaskhan Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Shared Skies

Mega Kangaskhan is back in Raids so now you can put the newly released Mega Lucario to use, as it is the top Fighting-type in Pokémon GO.

The June, July, and August seasons of Pokémon GO, titled Shared Skies, are now wrapping up as we head into the final month. With Pokémon GO Fest complete, we're now getting a relatively low-key month of Raids event events. Tier Five Raids will feature Moltres, Incarnate Thundurus, and Xerneas, with Shadow Raids featuring Suicune on the weekends… except for Shadow Raid Weekend, where Shadow Lugia takes over. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Aerodactyl, Mega Kanghakhan, and Mega Salamence. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Kangaskhan to earn Mega Energy for your own Kangaskhan. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Kangaskhan Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Kangaskhan counters as such:

Mega Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere

Mega Heracross: Counter, Close Combat

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent

Shadow Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Mega Blaziken: Counter, Focus Blast

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Mega Alakazam: Counter, Focus Blast

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Kangaskhan with efficiency.

Galarian Zapdos: Counter, Close Combat

Breloom: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Pheromosa: Low Kick, Focus Blast

Hawlucha: Low Kick, Flying Press

Buzzwole: Counter, Superpower

Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Virizion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Cobalion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Sirfetch'd: Counter, Close Combat

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Kangaskhan can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

