Free Fire Announces Next Major Major In-Game Rampage Event

Mobile game developer Garena's independently-developed mobile battle royale game Free Fire has announced its next in-game event! Rampage: New Dawn will be running for a limited engagement time of June 2021, and will mark the third year that the game has had a Rampage event. To celebrate this event's run, Garena has partnered with DJs Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike to create a theme song for the event.

According to the press release by Garena, Free Fire's new campaign is a continuation of the previous two Rampage campaign events for the game. It takes place in a futuristic city "filled with despair, where four individuals – Drake, Rajah, Speedy, and Aurora – commit to becoming vigilantes that the world needs." The press release goes on to further the premise, saying the following:

During the journey, they were tricked into an experiment, where they were being held captive in a lab for a mutation program – where they would be monitored in a controlled environment as they got stronger, faster, and smarter. From June 18, players around the world will be able to join the fight against the captors and help escape from the lab. They can deck their characters out with the Shadow Earthshaker Bundle, Phoenix Skyboard, and Black Tortoise Pan.

To commemorate the event, the Shadow Earthshaker Bundle, a costume bundle for male characters, will be awarded to players upon logging in, once they've completed specific missions this month. According to Garena, this doesn't happen often.

Are you excited for this Rampage event for Free Fire? Let us know what you think about it in the comments below!