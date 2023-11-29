Posted in: eSports, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gen.G, Storm Striker, Super Storm

Gen.G Partners With Super Storm To Release Storm Striker

Gen.G have teamed up with game developer Super Storm over their new game Storm Striker, to help create content and start an esports system.

Esports group Gen.G has partnered up with development studio Super Storm to help release their latest game called Storm Striker. The two companies have come together to collaborate on the game in an effort to reach new audiences, as well as create content for the game beyond the platform and help grow a competitive esports system. This is one of the few times we've seen an esports organization actively work hand-in-hand from the get-go with a company rather than just start a league independently or see one formed out of multiple teams at once. Where they go from here will be interesting to see. We have ore info on it from today's announcement, along with a couple of quotes from both parties.

"North American portion of the Storm Striker x Gen.G partnership will kick off with a stream by Becca "Aspen" Rukavina who is a streamer and former Overwatch semi-pro. In addition, Gen.G will work with Super Storm to grow Storm Striker's English-speaking Discord community, activate with Gen.G's college gaming club program, and tailor community contests and events focused on growing gameplay time. During the early stages of Storm Striker development, Gen.G's global educational network provided insight by participating in focus groups that gave feedback to the developer. Both Gen.G's Global Academy (KR) and Gen.G-affiliated Collegiate Gaming clubs (US) played the game and participated in a closed tournament to provide this feedback. This partnership provided the developer with real-time information directly from their target audience."

"We developed Storm Striker with great hopes of creating the next generation of esports from Korea, the birthplace of esports," says Youngkook Kim, Lead Producer of Super Storm Studios. "We are excited to kick off our partnership with Gen.G; their reputation and expertise will give Storm Striker the insight and marketing expertise to take the global esports world by storm."

"We are incredibly excited to be partnering globally with a dynamic game like Storm Striker. It was especially exciting to be able to integrate Gen.G's global educational resources and offer Super Storm valuable early game development feedback as the foundation for this partnership," says Martin Kim, Chief Revenue Officer of Gen.G. "We are invested in its success globally, and see the potential it has to become a leading title in the esports scene."

