Genki Releases The New Nintendo Switch Covert Dock

Earlier today, Genki revealed and released their latest product for the Nintendo Switch as you can now get your hands on the Convert Dock. Originally backed on Kickstarter, this is basically one of the best devices marketed for Switch owners as it does a number of things in a very small unit. What you're looking at is essentially a pocket-sized version of a Switch Doc, made to plug directly into an outlet as it comes with the ability to charge and display other USB-C devices on any screen, meaning you can quickly hook up a Switch with just two added cables and no complicated carrying around of the full dock unit. It's actually pretty impressive when you think about the capabilities it has in such a small device, it's a wonder Nintendo themselves haven't created one yet. They're currently being sold at $75 a pop and are already getting praise on social media. If we get one we'll review it for you, but in the meantime, here are the features direct from the company.

90% smaller than the native Switch Dock and 22% smaller than native Switch charger.

First-ever charger with built-in HDMI display, allowing the Switch to output 1080p to TV.

A safe third-party Nintendo Switch dock that controls both the power flow and docking data in one device.

Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology replaces silicon providing higher efficiency, cooler operation, and a smaller carbon footprint.

Charging is compliant with Nintendo Switch standards and Power Delivery (PD) 3.0.

30 watts so it's able to fast-charge the Switch, smartphones, tablets and even many USB-C powered laptops.

Doesn't require any additional software installation, device drivers or hardware adapters.

Foldable prongs eliminate snags when you pack it on the go.

Global adapters that easily slide on and off for use in over 180 countries.