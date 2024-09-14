Posted in: Games, Genshin Impact, HoYoverse, Video Games | Tagged: Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact Announced Plans For HoYoFair 2024

As part of the game's fourth anniversary, Genshin Impact has revealed what they'll be doing for the HoYoFair2024 in celebration

Article Summary HoYoverse celebrates Genshin Impact's fourth anniversary with the HoYoFair 2024 on September 21st.

Flame Fusion Music and Art Festival to feature 300+ content creators over a two-hour event.

Favorite series like "Progenitor" and "Genshin with guns" return with new episodes and performances.

Major highlights include "Moonlit Bamboo Forest" and a performance by Aether's Chinese Voice Actor.

HoYoverse has revealed its plans to celebrate the fourth anniversary of Genshin Impact with an interesting lineup of activities for HoYoFair 2024. The game will be holding the Flame Fusion Music and Art Festival on September 21, starting at 1pm PT, and will feature over 300 content creators for two hours contributing their own content to the event. You'll be able to watch the event on YouTube, TikTok, and Twitter/X. We have more details about this below, as the festivities will take place next Saturday.

Genshin Impact – Fourth Anniversary

The upcoming show will be double the length of the previous programs and is expected to last more than two hours, featuring over 25 performances and animated short films. To bring Genshin Impact's global community even more fun and memorable moments, this program embodies the ingenious creativity, dedicated efforts, and shared enthusiasm of more than 300 fans and content creators. Some fan-favorite series from the previous HoYoFair programs, which received millions of clicks, will return with new episodes: The If Genshin had a Cyberpunk Anime: Progenitor series by Dillongoo, which pulled in over 20 million views with its well-knit plot, will see the arrival of its fourth episode; and following the success of "Times Changed" and "Ranked Daycare," the creatively thrilling and hilarious "Genshin with guns" fan animations by No_Tables are now developing into a series, with a new side episode preparing to debut; and another K-pop group style music video is also ready to rock HoYoFair again, produced by the creators of LURE – OH MY MY in 2023.

Derivative professionally produced works will also hit HoYoFair. Directed by David Pagaille and produced by the award-winning studio PASSION Paris, "Moonlit Bamboo Forest" will make its second debut after its first installment was nominated by the Annecy International Animation Film Festival earlier this year. In addition, the Chinese Voice Actor of Aether has also been invited to sing at HoYoFair. Since 2021, HoYoFair has been organizing various online and offline opportunities to help works from talented content creators and fan communities shine, as well as reach a wider audience encompassing a variety of different languages and backgrounds. The New Year and Spring HoYoFair 2024 Special Programs have amassed over 100 million views this year.

