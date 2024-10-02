Posted in: DreadXP, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Amanda the Adventurer, MANGLEDmaw Games

Amanda the Adventurer Finally Comes To Consoles Next Week

After being on PC for a year and a half, DreadXP are finally bringing Amanda the Adventurer to consoles next week, in time for Halloween

Article Summary Amanda the Adventurer launches on Xbox and PlayStation on October 10, 2024, just in time for Halloween.

Play as Riley Park, discovering eerie VHS tapes in a found footage-style horror experience.

Enjoy several fun-filled, unsettling episodes of Amanda and her sidekick Woolie the Sheep.

Experience nostalgia with '90s-style CGI and interactive characters that bring analog horror to life.

Indie game developer MANGLEDmaw Games and publisher DreadXP are finally ready to release the horror game Amanda the Adventurer for consoles. This is basically the same game from PC and the Switch with all of the updates that were ever released for it, only now you can play it on Xbox and PlayStation, just in time for some Halloween scares. The game will be out for both platforms on October 10, 2024.

Amanda the Adventurer

Amanda the Adventurer is a found footage-style horror title that's a throwback to the television edutainment era. In the game, players embody Riley Park, who inherits their Aunt Kate's house following her death. The adventure starts with the seemingly banal task of digging through the reclusive aunt's attic, where Riley comes across a box full of VHS tapes. Watching through them, they discover that the tapes contain episodes of a long-lost children's show starring the plucky Amanda the Adventurer and her cowardly yet loyal sidekick, Woolie the Sheep. At first glance, the videos seem innocently childish and wholesome, depicting two best buddies as they explore and learn all about their wonderful world. However, the longer the videos are watched, the more a creeping, sickening feeling emerges that something in the tapes is watching back. Every day's another adventure!

Fun-Filled Episodes! : Featuring several play-along, laugh-along, and learn-along episodes, there's always fun to be had with Amanda. Just don't upset her, OK?

Featuring several play-along, laugh-along, and learn-along episodes, there's always fun to be had with Amanda. Just don't upset her, OK? A New Take on Analog Horror : Discover animated tapes that tell a progressively more unsettling story, all under the guise of a welcoming children's cartoon.



Discover animated tapes that tell a progressively more unsettling story, all under the guise of a welcoming children's cartoon. Nostalgia in Full Force : Play through classic, '90s-style CGI that recalls a simpler era of animation.

Play through classic, '90s-style CGI that recalls a simpler era of animation. You Talking to Me?: Amanda the Adventurer brings back the familiar format of characters who interact directly with the viewer — a dream come true for any '90s kid…or is it a nightmare?

